Friday, June 17

Trinidad: National Petroleum rolls out a ‘cooking gas you can lift’

Editorial Staff
A cooking gas tank you can lift, being rolled out by NP

Local cooking gas suppliers Trinidad and Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP) have unveiled new lightweight composite gas cylinders in 22lb and 11lb sizes.

At the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference 2022 held earlier this month at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, NP displayed gas cylinders for the first time.

According to Brand and Media Consultant Melissa Dassrath, the composite cylinders are manufactured in Norway by Hexagon Ragasco, the world’s leading manufacturer of composite cylinders.

“These cylinders have a plastic casing that makes them 50% lighter than steel. Moreover, they are translucent, so the LPG level can be seen from the outside. Having been fitted with the standard valves, these cylinders meet our safety requirements. Therefore, you do not need to change the existing regulator. “Our new cylinders meet the NP Gas blue seal of quality,” she said.

Source :
Trinidad Express
