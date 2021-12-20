Trinidad: Only 49 per cent of cops vaccinated

Source – Trinidad Express – WITH Covid-19 infections and deaths raging and Government’s continued appeal to the population to get vaccinated, it has turned out that employees at some State agencies are themselves the biggest perpetrators of vaccine hesitancy.

Data presented at Saturday’s Covid-19 news conference hosted by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, revealed that in some instances the percentage of vaccinated employees at those agencies was less than 50 per cent.

Exemptions, he said, will only be made for those people who cannot receive the vaccine for medical reasons.

“It is possible, in some sectors, in this requirement to get vaccinated and use this vaccination as a protection from this intruder but only some sectors have been able to accomplish it or have made any effort to accomplish it and the biggest delinquent is the Government,” he said.

Rowley pointed out that Government was not mandating those workers to take the vaccine, but if they chose to exercise their right to not do so, then they will also be making the decision, on their own, to remain employed, just without a salary.

The statistics showed that in the protective services, only 49 per cent of 7,955 police officers were vaccinated; in the Prison Service, with a staff of 3,400, just 35 per cent; and in the Defence Force 30 per cent out of 5,400. Even lower percentage figures were recorded when it came to the Immigration Department and Fire Service at 25 and 20 per cent, respectively.

At the regional health authorities (RHAs), the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) had the highest vaccination figure with 80 per cent, while at the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) it stood at 45 per cent. No figures were presented for teachers.

The highest overall vaccination figure came from Republic Bank Ltd with 90 per cent.