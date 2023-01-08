Trinidad Opposition party nominates Israel Khan for President

The UNC, the opposition party in Trinidad and Tobago, asked the government on Saturday to take Senior Counsel Israel Khan into consideration for President.

The Opposition publicly said on Friday that it did not support Senate President Christine Kangaloo, the government’s nominee.

In a brief statement on Saturday, it stated: “We are of the opinion that Mr. Khan is a worthy candidate for this distinguished office given his fiercely independent track record, extensive expertise within the legal fraternity as well as his energetic contributions to our national development.”