Trinidad: Parents shot dead, girl injured as men storm home

Parents shot dead, girl injured as men storm Claxton Bay home

A 12 -year-old girl was injured in a shooting that left her parents dead.

Gunmen invaded the Claxton Bay home just after midnight. A 14-year-old child, managed to escape and she called the police from a neighbour’s house.

The teenager said she was lying on a mattress with her parents Devon Drayton, 35, and Asha George, 30, and her younger sister when she heard knocking on the door to their Hill Top Drive home.

At least two men the entered the house. The teenager snuck out through a door and ran through a track to a neighbour’s house as she heard loud explosions behind her.

When the police got to the house, the door was locked but the officers managed to pull it open.

They found the 12-year-old girl standing at the door, bleeding from a wound to her head. Her hands were also covered in blood.

Officers took her to the Couva Health Facility.

In a bedroom, the police found the bodies of the girls’ parents.

Police have no motive for the murders.

Source : CNC3