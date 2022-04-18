TRINIDAD: Police tell women to leave abusive partners

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is urging women in abusive relationships to leave at the first sign of trouble.

The advice comes from the head of the TTPS Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) Senior Supt Clair Guy-Alleyne, who spoke with the Express yesterday following the deaths of Kester Williams and his wife, Sharsa Alfonso-David, at Hibiscus Drive in Edinburgh 500 on Saturday morning.

Williams, 47, a member of the T&T Coast Guard, shot and killed David, 46, before turning the gun on himself at the couple’s home.

“What I want to say is that domestic violence is not a thing that, usually, suddenly happens. There are things that happen prior to the actual act of violence. Persons will be yelled at, persons would be threatened, so what I want to advise is for persons in relationships, if they are recognising these patterns, they are being threatened, and violence is seeming to be rearing its ugly head, please do not sit around and hope for the best. Take action immediately. Do not sit there thinking that the person you are intimate with, who would have threatened to harm or even kill you, or your family, that they are not capable of committing such an act. Please take that threat very seriously. Do not wait in the hopes that things will get better. Most times it will not and it takes just one moment for your life to be irrevocably changed,” Guy-Alleyne said.

She called on victims to report the threats to the police and to work with investigators.

“When you take that step, we are now asking you work with the police in ensuring perpetrators are held accountable. Too many times what we see in the GBVU is that victims will come to us and make a report, and all they are asking is for the alleged offender to be warned. And because they do not want to move forward, most times, we cannot. So they are now putting themselves back into a situation of risk… probably even worsening their risk now because the perpetrator would have seen the potential of consequences, and they will act out even more,” she stated.

Pleading for family members and friends of victims to show support for their claims, Guy-Alleyne said: “I understand it is a difficult situation to be in, especially if you know both the victim and the alleged perpetrator. But what we are asking persons to do, is if a victim reaches out to you and makes claims, then you support them until otherwise is proven. Get them professional support and help. Dismissing their claims cause you think the perpetrator is not capable of ever committing harm is not the route. They may be nice to you, or others, but when it comes to their spouse, behaviours behind closed doors are not always the same as public interactions.”