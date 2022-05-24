Trinidad seeking to acquire ‘Monkeypox’ vaccine

Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health, said efforts are underway to acquire the Jynneos vaccine which is used for treating monkeypox should it ever reach Trinidad and Tobago.

Responding to a question in the House of Representatives on Monday, Deyalsingh said, “We are proactively reaching out to all our local and international partners to acquire Jynneos.”

A vaccine drive will be conducted if the vaccine is acquired, similar to what was done with the covid19 vaccine.

Deyalsingh said on May 19 that he met with Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds, Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards and representatives of the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) and Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) to discuss strategies to deal with monkeypox if it invades the region.

A request was sent to PAHO and Carpha to increase regional testing for monkeypox.