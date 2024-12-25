Trinidad: Vybz Kartel-assisted “Christmas Cheer” event a success

Over TT$100,000 worth of merchandise and appliances was distributed to mothers and children at the St James-branch of American Stores last Friday, as the Help Me Help You Foundation, in collaboration with Jamaican star, Vybz Kartel, the One Caribbean Unity Festival and American Stores hosted their first collaborative “Christmas Cheer” event from 1 – 3 pm.

Help Me Help You Foundation Director, Ornella Luces shared Christmas hams, light refreshments, toys and clothing, whilst America Stores Director, Amir Maybodi presented various appliances large and small to scores of mothers and children who assembled from as early as 12.30 pm.

American Stores’ Managing Director, Amir Maybodi said he was happy to help so many people and thrilled to partner with Jamaican star, Vybz Kartel. He said:

“He is one of my favorite entertainers of all time, so when he agreed to partner with us to give back to the fans and to the wider community, it was a no-brainer. We had already planned to do this, but teaming up made it better and Ms Ornella organised everything and coordinated the day perfectly.”

Help Me Help You Foundation Director, Ornella Luces described the event as “a resounding success” and called on other artistes and corporate partners to do more for their communities. She said:

“It made us so happy to help so many people today and to see the smiles on the children’s faces while also giving some hope to their parents. We will definitely want to do it again next year and hopefully for many more years to come, so we hope that other artistes will support and other corporate entities will jump on board to assist as well. We all know how hard the times are and how challenged most people and especially parents are to make ends meet, so we want to encourage and help facilitate those who are doing well to help those who are not and really make a difference.”

American Stores employee, Michael Lemaitre traded his work uniform for a Santa Clause suit and presented toys and clothes to the children, as their parents lined up and waited for appliances such as kettles, toasters, blenders and a few stoves and fridges. Luces estimated that just under two hundred persons came to the store where the merchandise was distributed and promised to do more for children in particular next year and going forward.

“We had a mother come who was not on our list, but her house was recently destroyed in a fire and she came early and brought all her documents to show us what happened. She started crying from telling and re-living the experience and didnt want to be on camera, but we were able to give her a bed and some cash at least and I think next year, we’re gonna have to make this event even bigger and better with more stuff for the children…”

Following the event, Luces reported that all contributors expressed great satisfaction. She said:

“Kartel and his manager TJ both called and said they were happy it was a success. They were happy to be in touch with the fans and Kartel said his heart was warmed by the turn out he saw and he was pleased. He was elated to know he could have helped his people in Trinidad for Christmas and looks forward to visiting his second home again soon. They thanked they Foundation for successfully executing and for Amir’s extreme generosity for giving more than he was supposed to and wished everyone in Trinidad and Tobago a wonderful holiday and a bright and prosperous New Year.”