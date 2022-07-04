PM mulls public health emergency on crime

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley want to declare violence a public health emergency after 20 killings occurred over the weekend in the Southern Caribbean island.

The many aspects of violent crime, coming from a variety of sources, seem impossible to ignore. The reality is that there is a spate of violent crime every single day, largely driven by firearms but not only,” Rowley said.

Seven of the 13 killings were cited by him-four on the North Coast and three in Port-of-Spain, where police were involved in the shootings.

Many people are willing to risk their lives by arming themselves and engaging the police, Rowley said.

“It is very disconcerting to know that our security personnel have to respond to armed people so frequently, and what is the population expected to do?” he asked.

The Prime Minister said police officers cannot “walk away” from people with illegal firearms and after these confrontations, there is the “unnecessary loss of life.”

He said the Government was prepared to declare violence a public health emergency. However, he could not give a timeline or details on how this would be achieved.

“I just raised it as a matter that we have to focus on, it’s a specialist area, and it involves the entire national community seeing it that way. I don’t think we are ready for the timeline yet,” he said.

Rowley said it was a proposal the Government was contemplating before the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“It is something that we need to go back to because this is more than just the evening news and somebody accidentally getting something done. It is just too prevalent and it is, unfortunately, desensitising the population.”

Trinidad wants to declare crime a public health emergency