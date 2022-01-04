TRINIDAD: Woman and father-in-law shot dead by fake cops

TRINIDAD EXPRESS – A WOMAN and her father-in-law were shot dead on Sunday night at her home in Cunupia.

Police said that around 11 p.m. 28-year-old mother of two Sharlene Lawrence and her father-in-law, Roy Mahabir, 75, were at her house at Sampson Street Extension, Cunupia, when two gunmen stormed in and opened fire.

Police said one of the gunmen was dressed in clothing that had been altered to look like a Trinidad and Tobago Police Service uniform.

Both Lawrence and Mahabir were struck following which the two men fled the scene.

Relatives who heard the gunshots rushed over and found Lawrence in an unresponsive state.

Mahabir however was still alive when relatives found him.

He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The murder toll for 2022 so far stood at three up to last night compared to two for the same period in 2021.