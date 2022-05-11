Trinidad: Woman chopped to death, mother and son slain

On Wednesday, a mother of three was chopped to death at her home after a domestic altercation with a man she knew.

The 24-year-old died after collapsing outside her home.

After leaving the scene, the killer stopped officers of the highway patrol unit and allegedly told them what he had done.

According to a police report, Mohammed, a housewife, was home when the man arrived.

Several chops were administered to her body, almost causing her neck to be severed.

Police say the suspect surrendered himself to them.

Additionally,

Levi Lewis, 12, and his mother, Abeo Cudjoe, 64, were slashed to death in the early hours of Tuesday morning at their Penal home.

Lewis, who wrote the Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) last month, was hospitalized and died. His mother died at the home where a three-year-old boy was also living, the son of the murdered woman and the suspect.

Officers responded around 1:50 a.m. in response to the incident. Lewis had a wound to his neck, while his mother suffered wounds to her hands and chest.

The front door was damaged. A 3-year-old child was found asleep in a room. No weapons were found at the scene, according to police.

A soldier is considered a person of interest in the case.