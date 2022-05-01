HOMICIDE detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 48-year-old woman in Petit Bourg yesterday morning.

She was said to be the mother of one of the men who was also shot and killed at the same location along Irving Street while playing a game of cards on Thursday night.

Investigating officers said it is believed the gunmen returned to the location to murder the woman’s younger son, but in opening fire, the woman, Gillian Lewis, was hit and later pronounced dead at hospital.

Her 25-year-old son was also shot, and remained hospitalised up to yesterday evening, police said.

Lewis was among three people who were killed between Friday night and yesterday morning, bringing the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 175.

Police stated on Thursday night Lewis’s son, Anthony Richards, 27, was among a group of people playing a game of cards, when gunmen opened fire before fleeing the scene. In all, seven members of the group were shot.

Richards and another man, identified as Nikoli McDonald, 19, were both killed.

Officers stated they believed the ­shooters returned yesterday mor­ning to “complete the job” by shooting Lewis’s younger son but, in attempting to do so, she was shot.

Officers said they have since classified the killings of Lewis’s sons as gang-related.

Meanwhile, officers said a man identified as Ian Stanley was shot and killed as he sat in his car at Independence Square West, in Port of Spain, yesterday.

After being shot, officers said Stanley attempted to drive off to escape his attackers, but crashed into a pavement close to the Breakfast Shed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers of the Region I Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing enquiries into the ­latest killings.