Tropical Shipping Grants Scholarships to Five Ambitious Students

Tropical Shipping granted scholarships to five (5) worthy kids who successfully completed this year’s Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) on July 17th, 2023, in yet another demonstration of dedication to education and community involvement in St Vincent.

Each student received a USD$300.00 grant to help alleviate financial burdens and allow them to better continue their secondary education.

Ms. Howard, Sales Manager, remarked at the presenting ceremony conducted at Tropical Shipping’s headquarters in Kingstown that the gesture illustrates the organization’s commitment to investing in communities in order to provide educational opportunities for the young. In doing so, the Company understands the critical role that education plays in changing people’s lives and building a better future for individuals and society.

Tropical Shipping has been serving the Bahamas and Caribbean for 60 years, with 30 years in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mrs. Hannah Browne, a representative from the Ministry of Education who was also present at the ceremony, commended Tropical Shipping for its generous donation, which she promised would alleviate much of the financial strain on parents.

Browne told the kids that the donation is a significant endorsement of true corporate commitment and urged them to utilize it wisely on their new journey toward educational greatness.

The recipients’ parents also expressed genuine gratitude to Tropical Shipping for the donations, which would enable their children to pursue secondary education by alleviating the burden of purchasing textbooks, uniforms, and other school-related materials.