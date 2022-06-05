Tropical Storm Alex is expected to approach Bermuda on Monday

Bermuda is under a Tropical Storm Warning as Tropical Storm Alex moves rapidly northeastward.

The storm is expected to approach the island on Monday.

A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions will develop somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

TS Alex is moving at a speed of about 22mph toward the northeast. The storm will continue to accelerate over the next 12 to 24 hours.

We can expect a gradual turn to the east-northeast and east between Monday and Tuesday. According to the forecast, the tropical storm will pass near or just north of Bermuda on Monday.

The maximum sustained wind speed is near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Today, there may be a slight strengthening followed by a weakening on Monday. A Hurricane Hunter aircraft from the Air Force Reserve is currently investigating Alex.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the centre, mainly to the southeast.

995 MB (29.39 inches) is the estimated minimum central pressure.