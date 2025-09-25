Tropical storm Humberto may spark thunderstorms across SVG on Saturday

A ridge pattern will dominate the weather pattern during the next 24 hours and warm conditions can be expected with a few passing showers.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Humberto is located 420 miles north east of the islands.

Instability associated with this system could trigger some moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms across our islands along Saturday evening.

Gentle to moderate (~15 -25 km/h) east south easterly trades are crossing our islands. An increase (~20-35 km/h) in speeds is expected on Sunday.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking to 1.0m on western coasts and peaking to 1.5 m on eastern coasts. No significant Saharan dust haze intrusion is expected during this forecast period.