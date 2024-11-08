Tropical Wave Approaches SVG: Showers Expected This Weekend

Unstable conditions are across our area and this is generating cloudy skies and triggering occasional showers. In addition, a tropical wave inches closer to our islands and will begin to affect SVG on Friday.

The upper level environment is expected to be supportive, allowing for moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms. Conditions associated with this feature could last into early Saturday.

A few marginal improvements are forecast along the day, however by late evening, similar conditions are anticipated as unstable conditions again will approach our islands influencing the weather conditions for Sunday. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert. The SVG Met Services may issue watches/warnings if conditions warrant.

Moderate to fresh (20- 30km/h) east south easterly trades are crossing our islands. Wind speeds should decrease to light/gentle (10-20km/h) from Friday. Seas will remain slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking up to 1.0m on western coasts and range between 1.5m and 2.0m on eastern coasts. In addition, slight Saharan dust haze concentrations may be noticeable along Saturday.