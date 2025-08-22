Tropical Wave May Strengthen Near Lesser Antilles

Meteorologists are closely monitoring a developing tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic that could pose potential challenges for the Windward Islands in the coming days.

The tropical disturbance is expected to encounter varying environmental conditions. Initially moving through a less favorable atmospheric environment, the system could find a more conducive setting late this weekend as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

“We’re seeing a dynamic weather pattern that could rapidly evolve,” said Dr. Elena Rodriguez, senior meteorological researcher. “Residents in the Windward Islands should remain alert and prepared for potential weather changes.”

The tropical wave is currently positioned midway between Africa and the Windward Islands.