Tropical wave to affect SVG during Tuesday, Wednesday

Saharan dust concentrations are thinning-out across our area, allowing for fairly good visibility until Wednesday. Meanwhile, moisture ahead of a tropical wave could spread a few showers across SVG during Tuesday, with showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday…Residents and motorists should be alert…

Gentlte-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze continues across our islands and wind directions could range between northeast and east southeast in some locations. A gradual increase (25 – 35km/h) in speeds is likely during Wednesday, with moderate-fresh breeze.

Sea conditions are slight in open water, with swells near 0.5m(1.5ft) west of our islands and 1.2m(4ft) east of our islands. Swell heights gradually rise, near 1.0m(3ft) west of our islands and 1.8m(6ft) east of our islands by late Wednesday.