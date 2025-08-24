Tropical wave to affect SVG from Sunday evening

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services continues to monitor a strong tropical wave located 390 miles (627 km) to the east of the Windward Islands.

During the past several hours, showers and thunderstorms have changed little in organization. This system could become a tropical depression during the next day or two while it moves quickly westward at about 20 to 25 mph, passing through the Windward and Leeward Islands late today or tonight (Sunday).

Current model guidance suggests that there is medium chance (40%) of development during the next forty-eight (48) hours and the next seven (7) days.

Regardless of development, this system is likely to generate cloudy skies and trigger moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms across St Vincent and the Grenadines by evening today (Sunday).

In addition, strong wind speeds ahead of this system are also forecast which would result in deteriorating sea conditions in the upcoming hours.

The system is expected to reach the central Caribbean on Tuesday 26th August 2025, where conditions are expected to become less favorable for additional development. An Air Force reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary.

Flash flood watches or warnings may be issued within short notice.

Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system.