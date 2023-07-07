Troumaca Government School launches first Cub Scout Pack

Troumaca Government joins Scout Movement

On Tuesday, July 4th, Troumaca Government School hosted an investiture ceremony to launch their first Cub Scout Pack.

22 Cub Scouts received their paraphernalia and made their oath of allegiance to the group.

Tiffanie Ferdinand, who has been at the Troumaca Government School since last September, played a key role in the creation of the Cub Scout Pack.

In his brief words at the occasion, Carlos James, the parliamentary representative for North Leeward, stated that the institution serves as a component of the social programming for our young.

As part of the young people’s development and growth, “Pack will permit and facilitate the transformation of the social and behavioral changes among them.”

