Trudeau says using force to end protests is up to police

SOURCE CTV – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using force to bring an end to the trucker convoy protests is not his call to make, as federal ministers are warning that some participants in the nation’s capital—where law enforcement movement is beginning—have “an extremist ideology.”

“I’m not going to be using force. The decisions made will be by police doing their jobs the right … way,” Trudeau said, when asked on his way into a caucus meeting in West Block whether force would be needed to rid downtown of the demonstrators.

“What we have done with the Emergencies Act is put forward tools that the local jurisdictions of law enforcement can use in partnership – in Ottawa for example – with the OPP and the RCMP, with extra resources to actually make sure that laws are enforced in a proportional way, in an approach that will be decided by the police of jurisdiction,” said the prime minister.

Asked on his way out of the meeting if Ottawans will have their city back this weekend, Trudeau did not respond.