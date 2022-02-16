Trudeau says using force to end protests is up to police

SOURCE CTV – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using force to bring an end to the trucker convoy protests is not his call to make, as federal ministers are warning that some participants in the nation’s capital—where law enforcement movement is beginning—have “an extremist ideology.”
“I’m not going to be using force. The decisions made will be by police doing their jobs the right … way,” Trudeau said, when asked on his way into a caucus meeting in West Block whether force would be needed to rid downtown of the demonstrators.
“What we have done with the Emergencies Act is put forward tools that the local jurisdictions of law enforcement can use in partnership – in Ottawa for example – with the OPP and the RCMP, with extra resources to actually make sure that laws are enforced in a proportional way, in an approach that will be decided by the police of jurisdiction,” said the prime minister.
In a federal update on the situation, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino indicated that with blockades in Coutts, Alta., Surrey, B.C., Windsor, Ont. and Emerson, Man. all cleared or soon to be, the main area of concern remains Ottawa. There, hundreds of trucks and protesters still line streets in the downtown core and continue to maintain organizational centers throughout the city.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said during a federal update on the use of the Emergencies Act to declare a public order emergency, that based on what’s been seen at the other protest sites, the demonstrators in Ottawa will retreat when confronted with the range of sanctions facing them.
“We’ve also seen that the acknowledgement and recognition by many of the people at those protests [is]… When they realized that that their activities would come under greater financial scrutiny and consequence, they have done what rational people would do and they are beginning to leave,” Blair said.