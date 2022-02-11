Trudeau warns of ‘severe consequences’ for protesters who don’t stand down

CBC NEWS – In his most strongly worded statement since the anti-vaccine mandate protests began nearly two weeks ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that police and all levels of government are preparing to take action against the demonstrators behind the blockades in Ottawa, Windsor and elsewhere.

Trudeau said the protesters must stand down or face severe “consequences” for any illegal activities — consequences that include the possibility of criminal charges and steep financial penalties. He said the federal government will no longer tolerate activists who “take the economy hostage” and bring life to a standstill in the nation’s capital.

Trudeau said authorities are prepared to hit protesters where it hurts the most by suspending commercial trucking licenses and pursuing charges that could result in jail time. He also warned that criminal sanctions could be levelled that would stop the protesters from ever travelling internationally again.

“Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end, and it will end,” Trudeau said. “We hope these people will decide to go home. Otherwise, there will be an increasingly robust police intervention.”

While the prime minister said he “can’t say too much more about when or how this ends,” he indicated that police are readying themselves now to break up demonstrations that have crippled Canada-U.S. trade and shuttered large portions of Ottawa’s downtown core.

Trudeau spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier Friday. They discussed the blockade at Windsor’s Ambassador Bridge in particular — a protest that has cut off the flow of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of goods over the last five days. With car parts held up at the busiest Canada-U.S. border crossing, some auto plants have been idled.

“The president expressed his concern that U.S. companies and workers are experiencing serious effects, including slowdowns in production, shortened work hours and plant closures,” says a readout of the call sent to reporters by the White House.

“The prime minister promised quick action in enforcing the law, and the president thanked him for the steps he and other Canadian authorities are taking to restore the open passage of bridges to the United States.”