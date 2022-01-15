Tsunami advisory in effect for US following underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga

Ash cloud now beginning to move over Kadavu. Source: Fiji Earthquakes & Weather

“A tsunami is currently being observed by all Islands’ Emergency Management. We are relieved that there is no reported damage and only minor flooding throughout the islands,” the agency tweeted. “We have seen the wave moving through the Hawaiian Islands,” Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator at the center in NWS National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, told CNN. Current observations are that the wave is one-to-two feet high heading toward the US mainland Pacific Coast. The estimated arrival time along the California coast is 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Speaking by telephone, Snider noted: “We don’t have a really good forecast because this event is based on a volcano rather than earthquake.” Snider notes this is currently an advisory, and not a tsunami warning, in effect for the US west coast.

Nonetheless, the National Weather Service Seattle urged caution along the US Pacific Coast on Saturday. “Move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas in these areas,” NWS Seattle tweeted. “Strong currents and larger waves are possible along these coastal areas. The first wave may not be largest,” the agency went on to warn, adding that larger waves may continue to hit the coast for hours after the initial wave. “Continue to stay out of the water and away from shore along the coastal areas and continue to monitor for updates,” the agency said. New Zealand on alert A tsunami advisory has also been issued for coastal areas on the north and east coast of New Zealand’s North Island and the Chatham Islands, where “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore” are expected, according to New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency. New Zealand’s official weather service said its weather stations across the country had observed “a pressure surge” on Saturday evening from the eruption.

A satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, January 15, 2022. Scientist Emily Lane, of New Zealand’s National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, told the New Zealand Science Media Centre that it was a “very significant” eruption. “The shock wave from it is clearly visible in satellite imagery and there are reports of the eruption being heard at least as far away as New Zealand,” she said. “The tsunami from the eruption has reached over 2,500 km being recorded on gauges over all of Aotearoa.” Tsunamis generated by volcanoes are much less common than tsunamis from underwater earthquakes, Lane said. A smaller eruption in late 2014/early 2015 built up the crater of the volcano to above the surface of the water, Lane added, but it’s not yet clear exactly how Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai erupted on this occasion. “When we see what is left of the island after this eruption is over we can start to put together the pieces of what happened,” she said.