Turks and Caicos Islands restrict mango imports

The Turks and Caicos Department of Agriculture announced that fresh mango imports are restricted effective immediately unless the department gives approval.

There is a restriction on imported mangoes due to the constant detection of fruit larvae and signs of anthracnose (fungal disease).

In order to import fresh mangoes, companies and individuals must provide the following information:

• Certification from the exporting country that the mangoes are from an area free of fruit flies and

• A completed Application Form to the Department of Agriculture for approval.

“We urge the public to protect the Turks and Caicos Islands by helping the Department prevent the introduction, establishment and spread of this invasive species (fruit fly species) and the fungal disease anthracnose”.