Turning a ‘brain drain’ into a ‘brain trust’ for SVG

The Diaspora Can Aid in the Nation’s Next Chapter

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I believe this is the time to formally engage the Vincentian diaspora as a national brain trust and development partner, reversing the decades of outward flow of sorely needed human capital (brain drain). While each year, significant remittances and informal support flow back to SVG from the diaspora, the diaspora also holds a vast reservoir of skills: engineers, doctors, educators, researchers, technologists, planners, and entrepreneurs.

This expertise should not remain ad hoc or under-utilized. It should be systematically integrated into national development through structured advisory councils, technical task forces, innovation exchanges, and targeted investment initiatives aligned with national priorities in education, health, crime reduction, climate resilience, and economic diversification.

The challenges before us are not red (ULP) or yellow (NDP). They are national. Thus, solutions must be rooted in our collective experience and the lived realities of our people regardless of party. And I believe that through time and distance, many in the diaspora have developed this viewpoint.

If this government commits to diasporic inclusion, SVG can move not just into political change, but into a period of sustainable national progress.