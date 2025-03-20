Role of TVET in Shaping SVG’s Education Landscape

TVET- CRITICAL COMPONENT OF THE EDUCATION SYSTEM

Minister of Education Curtis King has once again stressed the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), noting that knowledge is something that cannot be stolen from you.

King was speaking on Tuesday March 18th, 2025, during the official opening of the Girls’ High School (GHS) Home Economics Lab located on the tarmac of the decommissioned ET Joshua Airport.

“As we have said over and over again, education is still the most important factor in determining our life circumstances,” King told a gathering at the opening ceremony.

King noted that the Caribbean inherited education systems which were not of our own making, consequently, there are several gaps in our education set-up, while we also have to contend with contemporary issues that present challenges to us.

The education minister said that initiatives like the GHS Home Economics Lab is about providing students with the opportunity to develop their skills.

“But it is not just TVET skills, which very often, when it is used, means that you’re developing persons to use their hands skills, as they say. But look what we are talking about when we speak about skills in our education system, we are basically seeking to develop the whole child, and to do so, we must have them exposed to skills, but the skills we are talking about generally are the competencies in whatever subject area you are pursuing”, King said.

Minister King also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing the education system in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) while also noting that education is shaping the future of the nation’s youth and fostering national development.