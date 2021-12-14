Tuesday, December 14

Twerking bride in a thong gives groom a lap dance at wedding

Twerking bride in a thong gives groom a lap dance at wedding, Twitter explodes By Asia Grace December 14, 2021 1:23pm Updated Strong winds toss airplane around like a Frisbee Close MORE ON: VIRAL VIDEOS Pick-up game: College baller goes viral for cleaning angry teammate’s mess Olivia Rodrigo belts out hit song ‘Drivers License’ at real-life DMV I wrote to a prisoner and fell in love – I flew 4,000 miles to see him Better.com CEO to take leave of absence after Zoom layoff disaster While most brides throw a bouquet on their wedding day, this bride was ready to throw her boo-tay. Twerking the night away in celebration of her nuptials, a Florida bride is going viral for wearing a completely backless dress, apron style, with only a matching shimmery thong covering her, and gifting her groom with a sexy lap dance in front of guests at their wedding reception. “Is that the bride?!?!?,” tweeted a stunned online onlooker who reposted the NSFW clip of the newlywed, known digitally as Rochelle, shaking her rump in a choreographed burlesque alongside her bridesmaids. In the eye-popping, now-viral video, which had amassed more than 2.6 million views on Twitter as of Tuesday afternoon, a barefoot Rochelle is seen pushing a little boy out of her way as she struts over to her grinning groom, who’s seated in the middle of a dance floor. Then, draped in the bedazzled halter dress and matching G-string undies, the buxom bride bends over and wiggles her rear in her new hubby’s face while her bridal party busts a repetition of sultry moves to Beyoncé’s sexy single “Dance for You.” Bride goes viral for twerking in a backless dress and thong for her groom during their wedding reception. This bride has gone viral for her dance routine in a backless dress and thong for her groom during their wedding reception. As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has more than 2.6 million views, 26,000 likes and 20,000 retweets. Twitter SEE ALSO Hollee Darnell went viral on TikTok after passing out, vomiting and getting popped on during her wedding. Bride passes out, vomits and gets pooped on during disaster wedding The room full of gawking wedding guests eagerly recorded the spicy showcase on their phones. A guest with the handle @_1karin shared a video on her Instagram Story over the weekend. The clip transitions to Rochelle and her bridesmaids gyrating in the TikTok-viral “Twerkulator” dance, which ends in a ground-quaking buttocks bounce. Rochelle punctuated her performance by getting on all fours and jiggling her goodies up and down to a cheering crowd of family and friends. But, unlike her wedding reception attendees, Twitter commentators are divided on whether the brazen bride’s risqué recital was appropriate for public display. “Everything here is tacky. The twerking bridesmaids, the barefoot bride, showing [her] whole a— in front of your entire family, just one big ghetto mess,” wrote one cyber critic, noting the children, parents and grandparents who likely witnessed the lusty hoopla. Rochelle and her bridal party twerk while her wedding guests watch in awe. Rochelle and her bridal party twerk while her wedding guests watch in awe. The unblushing bride did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for a comment about her new viral fame. Instagram/@_1karin SEE ALSO A North Carolina wedding venue created a makeshift groom when the real groom got sick on their wedding day. Bride dances with mannequin after groom misses wedding day “Doing a lap dance routine for your husband wearing next to nothing in front of his closest friends and both your families is beyond ghetto lmaooo that’s not even the right word to define it yet I can’t even quantify how wildly tacky this is,” agreed another tweeter. Conversely, others on social media fully supported Rochelle’s saucy dance, saying in part: “If she wanna twerk at her wedding she can do that. You don’t wanna twerk at your wedding then don’t.” Another chimed, “Baby if you wanna twerk from the ceiling at your wedding ima hype you up.” Twitter users are currently debating over whether the bride's dance was appropriate for mixed company. Twitter users are currently debating whether the bride’s dance was appropriate for mixed company. Instagram/@_1karin Many on social media supported the bride's sultry showcase. Many on social media supported the bride’s sultry showcase. Instagram/@_1karin Rochelle did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for a comment. SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email Copy FILED UNDER BRIDES DANCING MARRIAGE SOCIAL MEDIA TIKTOK TWERKING TWITTER VIRAL VIDEOS WEDDINGS 12/14/21 READ NEXT Aaron Donald’s three sacks power Rams past Cardinals on ‘MNF’ SPONSORED STORIES [Photos] Meet Tom Selleck's Better Half Since 34 Years [Photos] Meet Tom Selleck's Better Half Since 34 Years Boredom Treatment Your IQ Is Over 140 If You Get Even 5/20 On This Quiz Your IQ Is Over 140 If You Get Even 5/20 On This Quiz Parentsdome Galleries If You Can Name These Figures, Your IQ is Over 130 If You Can Name These Figures, Your IQ is Over 130 QuizGriz Strongest Militaries Ranked By Experts: US Not #1 Strongest Militaries Ranked By Experts: US Not #1 Bon Voyaged Finally a Pair of Leggings that are Dressy enough to Wear to Work Finally a Pair of Leggings that are Dressy enough to Wear to Work American Giant on Real Simple Model passes out while joining mile high club in a midair romp gone wrongModel passes out while joining mile high club in a midair romp gone wrong Model passes out while joining mile high club in a midair romp gone wrong Incredible moment zebra is swallowed whole by a monster crocodileIncredible moment zebra is swallowed whole by a monster crocodile Incredible moment zebra is swallowed whole by a monster crocodile Recommended 3/5 Flying private is all the rage — why it’s so hard to book a jet NYC’s first-ever ElfCon is a kid-friendly alternative to boozy SantaCon Gutsy NY diner waitress boots patron for creeping on ‘underaged girls’ Before you renew Amazon Prime, read this Flying private is all the rage — why it’s so hard to book a jet NYC’s first-ever ElfCon is a kid-friendly alternative to boozy SantaCon Gutsy NY diner waitress boots patron for creeping on ‘underaged girls’ Read More Generic Viagra™ Starter Packs Available Now Generic Viagra™ Starter Packs Available Now Rexmd.com LeBron steps into the future of fitness. LeBron steps into the future of fitness. Tonal Unsold 2020 SUVs Now Almost Being Given Away (View Prices) Unsold 2020 SUVs Now Almost Being Given Away (View Prices) SUVs | Sponsored Listings AROUND THE WEB The Truth About Donald Trump's Youngest Son Is No Secret Anymore TheList.com Demaryius Thomas' Heartbreaking Cause Of Death Revealed NYPost.com America's Got Talent Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead At 23 TMZ.com The Tragedy Of The Beach Boys Is Truly Beyond Heartbreaking Grunge.com Geraldo Had Some Choice Words For Vaccinated Fox News Workers Aol.com R. Kelly Is Getting What He Deserves In Prison NickiSwift.com Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks His Silence Over This LeBron James Jab NYPost.com One Person Is Getting The Blame For West Side Story's Flops TMZ.com Something About Joel Osteen's Marriage Never Added Up NickiSwift.com Powered by ZergNet RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Realtor.com Looking to buy your first home? You’ve come to the right place. Looking to buy your first home? You’ve come to the right place. Page Six Horse caps off Rosanna Scotto interview by peeing on anchor’s stilettos Horse caps off Rosanna Scotto interview by peeing on anchor’s... New York Post Butt-lifting shorts are summer version of Amazon ‘scrunch butt’ leggings Butt-lifting shorts are summer version of Amazon ‘scrunch butt’... MarketWatch 5G Services Market Growth, Type, Application, Overview With Detailed Analysis, Risk Assessment, Industry Estimate Value And Share Till 2027 5G Services Market Growth, Type, Application, Overview With... MarketWatch Rna Therapeutics Market Outlook, Development, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts , Opportunities In 2021-2027 Rna Therapeutics Market Outlook, Development, Applications... Decider Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Unforgivable’ on Netflix, a Depressing Melodrama Starring an Anti-Glam Sandra Bullock as an Ex-con Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Unforgivable’ on Netflix, a Depressing... WHAT TO SHOP NOW

NY POST – While most brides throw a bouquet on their wedding day, this bride was ready to throw her boo-tay.

Twerking the night away in celebration of her nuptials, a Florida bride is going viral for wearing a completely backless dress, apron style, with only a matching shimmery thong covering her, and gifting her groom with a sexy lap dance in front of guests at their wedding reception.

“Is that the bride?!?!?,” tweeted a stunned online onlooker who reposted the NSFW clip of the newlywed, known digitally as Rochelle, shaking her rump in a choreographed burlesque alongside her bridesmaids.

In the eye-popping, now-viral video, which had amassed more than 2.6 million views on Twitter as of Tuesday afternoon, a barefoot Rochelle is seen pushing a little boy out of her way as she struts over to her grinning groom, who’s seated in the middle of a dance floor.

Then, draped in the bedazzled halter dress and matching G-string undies, the buxom bride bends over and wiggles her rear in her new hubby’s face while her bridal party busts a repetition of sultry moves to Beyoncé’s sexy single “Dance for You.”

The room full of gawking wedding guests eagerly recorded the spicy showcase on their phones. A guest with the handle @_1karin shared a video on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

The clip transitions to Rochelle and her bridesmaids gyrating in the TikTok-viral “Twerkulator” dance, which ends in a ground-quaking buttocks bounce.

Rochelle punctuated her performance by getting on all fours and jiggling her goodies up and down to a cheering crowd of family and friends.

But, unlike her wedding reception attendees, Twitter commentators are divided on whether the brazen bride’s risqué recital was appropriate for public display.

“Everything here is tacky. The twerking bridesmaids, the barefoot bride, showing [her] whole a— in front of your entire family, just one big ghetto mess,” wrote one cyber critic, noting the children, parents and grandparents who likely witnessed the lusty hoopla.

“Doing a lap dance routine for your husband wearing next to nothing in front of his closest friends and both your families is beyond ghetto lmaooo that’s not even the right word to define it yet I can’t even quantify how wildly tacky this is,” agreed another tweeter.

Conversely, others on social media fully supported Rochelle’s saucy dance, saying in part: “If she wanna twerk at her wedding she can do that. You don’t wanna twerk at your wedding then don’t.”

Another chimed, “Baby if you wanna twerk from the ceiling at your wedding ima hype you up.”

Share.

St Vincent Times is a daily publication, covering news on SVG, the Caribbean and the World.