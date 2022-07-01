Two Anguilla Government Ministers Resign

Minister of Education Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers and Minister for Economic Development Kyle Hodge have resigned from the Government of Anguilla.

Kentish-Rogers made her announcement earlier today in Anguilla’s House of Assembly during a debate on amendments to the Goods and Services Tax Bill (GST).

“I have tendered my resignation from the Anguilla Progressive Movement and as the Minister of Education and Social Development.

And I pray that in the majority and in the remainder of the tenure of the Anguilla Progressive Movement that there can be some introspection and transformation and a compassionate approach that would help us lead these people and unify the country.”

The minister said she has to take accountability for the manner in which ‘we dealt with the Good and Services Tax.’

She said they continue to face crisis after crisis on a national level, with this one that they face today directly impacting the consumer. “It is also my opinion that the government could have averted this crisis.”

Last week Kyle Hodge, the Minister for Economic Development, resigned citing issues with the subject of GST, and political party issues.

Hodge, who was also in the House of Assembly today spoke as an Independent Opposition member and said he was speaking not as a member of the Anguilla Progressive Movement or Anguilla United Front Opposition, but as a representative of the people of Anguilla.

