2 inmates pregnant after transgender convicts allowed in woman prison

Two inmates who are serving sentences within New Jersey’s only all-women prison are reportedly pregnant after they had sex with transgender inmates.

According to NBC 15 News, the New Jersey Department of Corrections told NJ.com that two inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility became pregnant after having “consensual sexual relationships with another incarcerated person.”

“The identities of the two pregnant inmates were not disclosed. It also remains unclear if the two pregnant inmates had sex with the same transgender inmate, or with different transgender inmates,” the article stated.

The prison houses over 800 women, and 27 inmates at the prison are transgender. The prison reportedly does not require transgender inmates to have undergone gender reassignment surgery to be housed there.

New Jersey enacted a policy in 2021 which allows prisoners to be placed in facilities in accordance with the gender identity of their own preference. Inmates can provide their gender identity preference at any time during their incarceration, according to the policy.