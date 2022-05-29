Sunday, May 29
Updated:

Two men electrocuted at Trans Rice Mill in Guyana

Lee Yan LaSur
Guyana, Two men electrocuted at Trans rice mill, Labour Ministry probing electrocution, death of two men at Trans rice mill, Two dead after Mahaicony rice mill electrocution
Photo- GNR

The Ministry of Labour in Guyana has launched an investigation into the electrocution of two men at the Trans Rice Mill in Perth Village, East Coast Demerara.

Shacquille Butts, 27, and Gousham Narine, 25, are dead.

Guyana News Room reports that both men were working on a metal shed when a sheet of metal touched an electrical wire nearby.

Both men were taken to Fort Wellington Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton has since expressed concern about the fatalities at the workplace.

In a statement, the ministry said: “Investigations continue to determine the cause of the accident, and recommendations will be given for mitigating future occurrences.”

A police investigation is also underway.

Source :
Guyana NewsRoom
Share.

Lee Yan has worked in the media for 10 years, he covers various news events including sports.

Related Posts