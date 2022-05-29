Two men electrocuted at Trans Rice Mill in Guyana

The Ministry of Labour in Guyana has launched an investigation into the electrocution of two men at the Trans Rice Mill in Perth Village, East Coast Demerara.

Shacquille Butts, 27, and Gousham Narine, 25, are dead.

Guyana News Room reports that both men were working on a metal shed when a sheet of metal touched an electrical wire nearby.

Both men were taken to Fort Wellington Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton has since expressed concern about the fatalities at the workplace.

In a statement, the ministry said: “Investigations continue to determine the cause of the accident, and recommendations will be given for mitigating future occurrences.”

A police investigation is also underway.