Two more weeks added to Dominica’s 12th Jazz N Creole

PREPARATIONS CONCLUDE WITH TWO MORE WEEKS TO DOMINICA’S 12TH JAZZ ‘N CREOLE

Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) invites everyone to Portsmouth, the home of Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole. The 12th edition of Jazz ‘n Creole will provide a fun family-friendly event in a serene location with food, culture, and music, including the well-loved VIP Experience and Kid’s Zone. The festival will take place on Sunday, April 30th from 2:00 PM at Fort Shirley, Cabrits National Park in Portsmouth.

This year’s varied lineup includes Black Violin, an American hip-hop duo from Fort Lauderdale who plays the violin and viola; and Island Jazz Collective, a combination of jazz musicians from Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Dominica, who will bring an international creole twist to this year’s festival. Additionally, Haitian American singer Phyllisia Ross is known as a Kompa star for her work in the genre and is also a songwriter and pianist. Performances by Dominica’s Signal Band and Swingin Stars, two well-loved bands recognized for calypso and bouyon, will complete the mixture of jazz-infused music.

Provider of the Jazz ‘n Creole 2023 VIP Experience, HHV Whitchurch & Co. Ltd, has presented the ultimate package for EC300.00 at limited availability. The experience will include unlimited premium drinks, a food and dessert station, a lounge area, a photo station with a professional photographer, a security service, a unique ambiance, private restrooms, and limited VIP parking on a first-come, first-served basis. VIP tickets are available at DDA, HHV Whitchurch & Co. Ltd. in Roseau and Portsmouth, and Western Union in Portsmouth. Patrons are encouraged to purchase early as VIP tickets will not be sold at the gate.

Regular tickets are available online at www.dominicafestivals.com . Regular physical tickets are available at Discover Dominica Authority’s office at $150 for adults, and $75 for children aged 12 to 17, with free entry for those under 12 years.

Visitors can now book accommodations, tours, and travel tickets by selecting the Jazz ‘n Creole banner on www.dominicafestivals.com , then ‘where to stay.’

Jazz ‘n Creole is presented by the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica through the Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority (DDA). DDA expresses its warmest gratitude to VIP sponsor– HHV Whitchurch & Co. Ltd.; gold sponsor – Belfast Estate and Kubuli; silver sponsors – National Bank of Dominica, Tranquility Beach Resort, Fine Foods, Inc., Pirates Ltd., and National Co-operative Credit Union Ltd.; and business partners – Josephine Gabriel & Co. Ltd., Coulibri Ridge, ShopBox Dominica, Arden Sounds, and Sutton Place Hotel.

For more information on Dominica, visit www.discoverdominica.com,