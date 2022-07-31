Two people killed in a mass shooting at a nightclub in Belize

The annual Hopkins Village Community Festival will continue even as the community is in mourning following a fatal mass shooting incident this morning at a nightclub.

The mass shooting claimed the lives of two men identified as 23-year-old Noah Moro and 56-year-old Emilio Garcia.

Garcia is a national of Honduras.

Eight people were also injured during the incident.

They have been identified as Imiah Leanne Buller, 18 years old; Paul Bradley, 18 years old; Shaquita Ellis, 25 years old; Jada Maximo, 20 years old; a 15-year-old female minor, Superintendent of Police Gerald Jones, 42 years old; Police Corporal Rudel Pau, 32-years-old, and WPC Pamela Zuniga.

The Belize Police Department said three gunmen kicked open the nightclub’s doors around 1 am and began shooting at patrons.

Police have issued wanted bulletins for 28-year-old Brian Andrew, Kenyon Moore, who is also 28, and 35-year-old Sherwin Moore, who they suspect carried out the mass shooting.

Cops have begun a major manhunt for the three men.

“We assured the citizen of Hopkins and the entire country that we will vigorously pursue those responsible and will leave no stone unturned to bring them to justice,” the police department said.