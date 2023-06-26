Two Radiographers from SVG to undergo training in Taiwan

Two Radiographers from St. Vincent (SVG) will upgrade their skills in the area of Breast ultrasound.

Radiographers are allied health professionals who take x-rays and other medical images to assist doctors in diagnosing diseases and injuries. They are also known as medical imaging technologists.

The Ministry of Health said in a release that Radiographers Celeste Cumberbatch-Garrett and Genese Nichols will be heading to Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taiwan to receive training.

This training, which will span for 2 months, is expected to provide them with the necessary skills to perform breast screening using our newly received BenQ mobile ultrasound screening devices.

The Ministry said the training was made possible by the Embassy of the Republic of Taiwan and the Rotary Club of St. Vincent.