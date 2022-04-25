Two shot dead by police in Paris amid protests

Officers opened fire on a vehicle after the passengers “refused to comply” Two people were killed in Paris amid election protests on Sunday evening after police fired at a vehicle ‘refusing to comply.

The vehicle reportedly tried to run the officers over at Pont Neuf, when the driver and one passenger were shot dead; another person sitting in the back seat was injured.

The driver reportedly stopped at the request of the police, but during the check, he suddenly took off and drove towards the officers.

According to reports, one officer shot with a rifle several times in self-defence.