U.N issues draft resolution on Haiti’s increased security assistance

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) notes with great interest and anticipation the recent tabling of a draft United Nations Security Council resolution by the penholders, the United States and Panama, on further security assistance as requested by Haiti and recommended by the U.N. Secretary General.

This initiative comes at a critical moment in the continuing degeneration of the insecurity and humanitarian situation in Haiti with its increasing cortège of killings, kidnappings, gender-based violence, loss of territory and the displacement of huge numbers of persons at the hands of the armed gangs.



The Draft Resolution welcomes the contribution made by the Multilateral Security Support Mission (MSS) to peace and stability in Haiti and expresses appreciation for its Kenyan leadership and the support of other member states that have provided personnel to the MSS, and of its donors.



The Draft Resolution endorses the recommendations made by the United Nations Secretary-General and approved by the government of Haiti for the deployment of an increased security force in Haiti and for the U.N. to provide logistical and operational support through a U.N. Support Office in Haiti.

The draft also authorizes the transition of the MSS to what will be described as a “Gang Suppression Force (GSF)” with a ceiling of 5,500 personnel with a robust mandate, and the establishment of a UN Support Office in Haiti to provide support to the GSF. The funding of the GSF personnel will be from voluntary sources while that of the Support Office will be from UN member state assessments.

The draft also takes note of the recent Organization of American States (OAS) Roadmap for Stability and Peace in Haiti in support of Haitian-led efforts, and the possibility of the organisation providing a logistical support package for the GSF.



Further to its continued international advocacy in support of Haiti, a CARICOM Member State, the Caribbean Community calls on the member states of the U.N. Security Council, in particular the permanent members, to take into account the dire and precarious straits in which the people and country of Haiti have found themselves. The people of Haiti have had to suffer for far too long.

Adoption of this Draft Resolution will bring a glimmer of hope and the promise of relief to a people who, as the UN Secretary-General observed at the recent Council consultations on Haiti, “are in a perfect storm of suffering “.