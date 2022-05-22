U.S. Coast Guard returns 43 people to Cuba

Four US Coast Guard interdictions off the Florida Keys resulted in the repatriation of 43 Cubans to Cuba on Saturday.

On Tuesday, a Coast Guard law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel about 40 miles south of Long Key.

Also on Wednesday, a rustic vessel was spotted 50 miles south of Islamorada, a second about 45 miles south of Big Pine Key, and a third about 65 miles south of Marathon.

Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll, Coast Guard District Seven, said, “The Coast Guard and our partners are increasing patrols of the Florida Straits, Windward Passage and Mona Passage.” The waters are dangerous and unpredictable, meaning that the risk for loss of life is high.

The Coast Guard has interdicted 1,952 Cubans since October 1, 2021.