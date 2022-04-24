After two separate vessel interdictions in the Caribbean Sea near Puerto Rico, the United States Coast Guard says it has recently offloaded about 1,289 pounds of cocaine with a wholesale value of about US$11.7 million at its base in San Juan. Six suspected smugglers were also transferred into custody.

Interdictions were made by the Caribbean Border Interagency Group and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force, said the US Coast Guard in a statement. The most recent interdiction occurred during a routine patrol on April 11, when the crew of an aircraft from US Customs and Border Protection spotted a suspect vessel northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

Watchstanders in Sector San Juan diverted the cutter, Heriberto Hernandez, to the scene and intercepted a 25-foot go-fast vessel.

According to the US Coast Guard, the boat was carrying four Dominican Republic nationals and six bales of suspected contraband, which had tested positive for cocaine.

The crew of the cutter apprehended the suspects and seized the contraband.

On April 6, the crew of a US Customs and Border Protection multi-role enforcement aircraft sighted a suspect vessel north of San Juan, Puerto Rico, during a routine patrol.