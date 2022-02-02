U.S. deploys troops to Eastern Europe; thousands on standby

Politico – President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered the deployment of around 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland, Germany and Romania in a new show of support to allies as Russia continues its military buildup near Ukraine’s borders.
The deployment might not be the last, as thousands more troops in the U.S. and Europe remain on alert to move if Russia continues to mass fighting forces.
About 2,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., will head to Poland and Germany, while another 1,000 belonging to a Stryker squadron — already based in Germany — will deploy to Romania.
“These forces are not going to fight in Ukraine,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday. “We are making it clear that we’re going to be prepared to defend our NATO allies if it comes to that.”
The majority of soldiers, around 1,700, will be sent to Poland in a deployment that Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak said Wednesday is “a strong message of solidarity in response to the situation in Ukraine.”
The influx will come on top of the 900 U.S. troops already in Romania and the 4,000 forces in Poland.
Kirby also said U.S. officials “welcome” French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France plans to send several hundred troops to Romania. The U.S. will continue to coordinate with European allies to ensure their militaries “complement each other” in deployments, Kirby added.
The moves might not be the last. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week ordered 8,500 troops based in the U.S. to be on alert for rapid deployment to augment the 40,000-strong NATO Response Force, which has not yet been activated.
The units ordered to leave on Wednesday are not part of that 8,500, and more movements of U.S. troops within Europe and from the U.S. are possible in the coming weeks, Kirby said.
Romania has long played a key role in NATO’s Black Sea presence, hosting an Aegis Ashore missile defense system meant to shoot down Iranian ballistic missiles fired at Europe. A second Aegis Ashore, armed with defensive SM-3 missiles, is under construction in Poland and is expected to become operational this year.