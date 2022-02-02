U.S. deploys troops to Eastern Europe; thousands on standby

Moscow has long bristled at the radar and missile sites, claiming that they could quickly be converted to fire offensive missiles into Russia, charges the U.S. and NATO have flatly denied.

Kirby confirmed that documents purported to be the U.S. and NATO response to Russian demands leaked to the El Pais newspaper on Wednesday were legitimate, saying they confirm that Washington and Brussels are marching in lockstep in their response to Russia. “If Russia actually wants to negotiate a solution as it claims it does, this document certainly makes clear that there is a path forward to do so.”

The documents say that Washington would be willing to discuss with Russia “a transparency mechanism to confirm the absences of Tomahawk cruise missiles at Aegis Ashore sites in Romania and Poland.”

Asked about negotiating with Russia over the missile defense sites, Kirby said Wednesday the U.S. is “willing, with an eye towards reciprocity, to consider addressing mutual security concerns on the European continent.”

The new deployments and potential talks over the missile defense sites come amid a flurry of diplomatic activity across Europe, with heads of state and defense ministers flooding Kyiv for talks with the Ukrainian government.

Mark Rutte, the Netherlands prime minister, visited Wednesday, following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit Tuesday alongside Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The three discussed a three-way agreement to assist with Ukraine’s defense and economic reforms.

Poland also confirmed it would send hundreds of shoulder-fired anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine in the coming weeks. The shipments will follow the hundreds of anti-armor Javelin missiles sent by the U.S. and Estonia, and anti-air Stinger missiles sent by Lithuania and Latvia.

The new U.S. troop movements send “unmistakable signals to the world” that Washington stands with its NATO allies and against aggression by Russia, Kirby said. And although U.S. officials are still uncertain whether Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to mount an invasion, Kirby added, Moscow “clearly has that capability.”