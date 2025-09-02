United States ends VIW for Caribbean CBI countries

Effective September 2, 2025, the Department of State has updated the categories of applicants that may be eligible for a waiver of the nonimmigrant visa interview. All nonimmigrant visa applicants, including applicants under the age of 14 and over the age of 79, will generally require an in-person interview with a consular officer except:

Applicants classifiable under the visa symbols A-1, A-2, C-3 (except attendants, servants, or personal employees of accredited officials), G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, NATO-1 through NATO-6, or TECRO E-1;

Applicants for diplomatic- or official-type visas; and

Applicants renewing a full validity B-1, B-2, B1/B2 visa or a Border Crossing Card/Foil (for Mexican nationals) within 12 months of the prior visa’s expiration, and who were at least 18 years old at the time of the prior visa’s issuance.

To be eligible for an interview waiver based on the third bullet point above (applicants renewing a full validity B-1, B-2, B1/B2 visa or a Border Crossing Card/Foil for Mexican nationals), applicants must also meet certain criteria, including that they:

Be a citizen or legal resident of one of the following countries or territories:

Anguilla

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Martinique

Montserrat

St. Barthelemy

French St. Martin

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

have never been refused a visa (unless such refusal was overcome or waived); and

have no apparent or potential ineligibility.

Consular officers may still require in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis for any reason. Applicants should check embassy and consulate websites for more detailed information about visa application requirements and procedures, and to learn more about the embassy or consulate’s operating status and services.

Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, and St. Kitts nationals applying for nonimmigrant visas, including those who are renewing, are required to attend an in-person interview with a consular officer.