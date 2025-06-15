The United States is considering restricting entry to citizens of an additional 36 countries in what would be a significant expansion of the travel ban.

Among the new list of countries that could face visa bans or other restrictions are four Caribbean nations.

Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Lucia are listed in a leaked State Department memo obtained by The Washington Post.

The memo identified varied benchmarks that, in the administration’s estimation, these countries were failing to meet including the availability of citizenship by monetary investment without a requirement of residency and claims of “antisemitic and anti-American activity in the United States” by people from those countries.

The memo also stated that if a country was willing to accept third-country nationals who were removed from the United States or enter a “safe third country” agreement, it could mitigate other concerns.

It was not immediately clear when the proposed travel restrictions would be enforced if the demands were not met.