U.S tells its nationals to consider leaving Russia immediately

More and more airlines are canceling flights into and out of Russia and American citizens in the country should consider leaving “immediately,” the U.S. Embassy in Moscow warned in a security alert Sunday.
Why it matters: The move came on the fourth day of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, hours after the European Union announced that it would ban all Russian aircraft from its airspace.
- The Level 4 travel advisory recommends not traveling to Russia due to “ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens [and] the embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia,” among other reasons.
Latest on Flight Bans
“They won’t be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU,” she wrote on Twitter.
Ahead of the announcement, Germany said it would ban Russian aircraft and flight operators starting at 3 p.m. local time Sunday. It joined Italy, Norway, France, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and North Macedonia, which indicated on Sunday that they would move to close their airspace to Russian flights. Other countries, including Estonia and Romania, had previously announced their intention to ban Russian flights.
A ban on Russian flights throughout the E.U. would largely cut off Russia from the easiest air route west, while countermeasures imposed by Moscow could make it more difficult for European carriers to fly east, notably to Asia.
“Our European skies are open skies,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote on Twitter. “They’re open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress.”
Also on Sunday, Canada’s minister of transport, Omar Alghabra, said: “Effective immediately, Canada’s airspace is closed to all Russian aircraft operators. We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine.”
Russia has so far retaliated by banning flights from at least nine countries. In various statements, the country’s Federal Agency for Air Transport called the moves by countries such as the United Kingdom and Romania to ban Russian flights “unfriendly.”