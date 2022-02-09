U.S trucker convoy from California to Washington D.C gathers steam

POLITICO – The organizers of the “People’s Convoy” announced that truckers will be gathering in Indio, Calif., on March 4 — and rolling on from there.

Canada’s truckers have paralyzed Ottawa and unsettled the country’s politics over vaccine and mask mandates. Now Americans want in on the action.

A nationwide convoy — starting in California before heading toward Washington, D.C. — is expected to get underway on March 4 amid a growing clamor from those who believe their freedoms are under threat from government Covid-19 restrictions.

The mobilization, which has sprouted up mostly online and builds on almost two years of increasingly vocal coronavirus protests, has been championed by far-right influencers and rightwing politicians, including former President Donald Trump and Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

It also has garnered the attention of more extremist groups, including white supremacists, who have repeatedly shared their support for the anti-mandate protests that have become a rallying cry for similar movements across North America, the European Union and Australia. In Ottawa, confederate flags and swastikas were spotted among the supporters of the truckers’ convoy.

As part of the upcoming protest, multiple encrypted messaging channels — often with tens of thousands of supporters — have begun sharing tips on logistics, fundraising and other technical support aimed at clogging major cities with trucks and other vehicles to voice their anger against Covid-19 restrictions.

On more mainstream social networks, similar groups with large followings also have sprouted up, sharing their vocal support for the anti-mandate nationwide convoy.

Brian Brase, one of the leaders of the U.S. convoy and a recent guest on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, posted on his personal Facebook page on Feb. 7 that the nationwide protests would be starting imminently. “Can’t wait. See you soon California.”

“United we stand, divided we fall! Hope to see you all in Coachella,” the organizers of the convoy, including Brase, said in their Facebook post, a reference to the Southern California valley that the group is using as a meeting point. Organizers offered to reimburse gas costs for those who showed up to the event.