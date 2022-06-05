UK: 999 calls will no longer be answered by ambulances on August 17

Patients in England are waiting longer for ambulances as NHS targets have been missed, a new chart shows. The average response time for a Category 1 call was nine minutes and two seconds in April, according to the latest available statistics from NHS England. This is the most urgent category for ambulances and is used for immediate responses to a life-threatening condition, such as cardiac or respiratory arrest.

Ambulance trusts are supposed to respond to Category 1 calls in seven minutes on average, according to the NHS.

The target for all incidents is to respond to 90 percent of Category 1 calls in 15 minutes, however this figure was over 16 minutes in April.

Waiting times last month did decrease slightly compared to March when the average was nine minutes and 35 seconds.

From April 2018 to May 2021, ambulance response times for urgent calls were generally close to being seven minutes or hit the target.

However, the past 12 months have seen an uptick in how long patients in critical conditions must wait to be taken to hospital.