UK: Family says dead loved one ‘dismissed as collateral damage’

The devastated husband of a marketing executive who died of a stroke caused by the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid jab has demanded that the Government compensate the nearly 80 families who lost loved ones to vaccine-induced blood clots, following his wife’s inquest.

Nicola Weideling suffered catastrophic bleeds on her brain after being hospitalised with blood clots caused by the vaccine which she had received 24 days before dying, a coroner has ruled.

The 45-year-old Oxford University Press executive had complained to her GP about neck pain but she was not diagnosed with vaccine side effects until she was taken to hospital with several other symptoms of blood clots.

Speaking after his late wife’s inquest at Hampshire Coroners Court in Winchester, Kurt Weideling said ministers now need to follow through on their promise to pay affected families £120,000 under the Vaccine Damage Payment programme.

Her family insist those like Mrs Weideling who lost their lives after ‘doing the right thing’ and getting vaccinated should not simply be dismissed as ‘collateral damage’.

The distraught 52-year-old IT manager said: ‘My fundamental problem here is this country is the only Western country I know of which decided it was safe to give this vaccine to people over the age of 40.

‘This is even after other people had already died from blood clots, and they still kept going.

‘I accept there is a delicate balance to be struck between the benefits of the vaccine and the risks but no other country would have given my wife that vaccine.

‘Seventy people have died in the UK from this side effect. Hundreds of people have life changing disabilities because of it.

‘They set up the Vaccine Damage Payment but have not paid out to anyone for Covid vaccinations.

‘What I find hard is that my sister is always referred to as collateral damage, but she’s not collateral damage. We want to know if they handled it appropriately or if they should have handled it differently.’

According to the British Heart Foundation, as of February 23, 2022, there were 438 reports of people developing blood clots after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK.

Of the 438 people who developed blood clots, 79 died. Six of these deaths occurred after the second dose.

Up to 920 compensation applications have been filed by people who were left seriously injured after getting the Covid-19 vaccine as claims could hit £110million.

The Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) allows people who are allegedly severely disabled due to a vaccination to claim a one-off tax-free payment of £120,000.

Family members of someone who has died after becoming disabled because of what they claim is the vaccination are also eligible to apply for the fixed payout.

It has emerged that the bill paid to those left with life-changing injuries from the Covid-19 vaccine or the families of those who died after getting the jab could top £110million, The Times reported.