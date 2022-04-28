UK Foreign Secretary statement on BVI Premier arrest

Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss said:

This afternoon, the Premier of the British Virgin Islands, Andrew Fahie, was arrested in the United States on charges related to drugs trafficking and money laundering.

I am appalled by these serious allegations. This arrest demonstrates the importance of the recently concluded Commission of Inquiry.

I have spoken to the Governor of the BVI and he will be holding an emergency meeting of the Territory’s Cabinet later today. He will set out next steps tomorrow, including urgent publication of the Inquiry’s report”.