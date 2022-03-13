UK gov unveils plan for nationwide digital identity scheme

The UK government has revealed its plans to introduce new legislation to securely handle the introduction of digital identities for use throughout modern society.

Announcing the news on Thursday following a consultation period , the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) said it sees digital identities being used in place of physical documents like passports and driving licences.

Online verification that requires scans of such physical documents will soon offer the opportunity to use a digital identity instead. The digital equivalent can also be used to buy age-restricted items in retail stores, such as alcohol.

The digital identities will not replace physical documents, the DCMS said, but can be used if anyone wants to – there will be no obligation to create a digital identity in the UK.

A new governing body for the technology will be formed, called the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes (ODIA), and companies that are tasked with handling the personal information associated with the digital identities will need to apply for a new, to-be-created trustmark to show they have the adequate protections in place.