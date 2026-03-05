UK imposes visa requirement for Saint Lucia

The Government of Saint Lucia has formally received communication from the United Kingdom Government advising that a visit visa requirement will be introduced for nationals of Saint Lucia travelling to the UK, including a direct airside transit visa for travellers transiting through the UK to another destination.

According to the correspondence from the UK Home Office dated 4 March 2026, the decision was taken by the United Kingdom as part of its broader efforts to strengthen border management and respond to pressures within its immigration and asylum systems.

The UK Government indicated that there has been a notable increase in Saint Lucian nationals entering the UK as visitors and subsequently claiming asylum, which it says has placed pressure on its border and asylum processes.

The UK authorities have advised that the new visa requirement will take effect on 5 March 2026 at 15:00 GMT (11:00 a.m. AST). A six-week transition period will be in place until 15:00 BST (12:00 p.m. AST) on 16 April 2026, during which Saint Lucian nationals who already possess an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and have booked travel prior to the policy change may continue to enter the United Kingdom visa-free if they arrive before the end of the transition window.

The Government of Saint Lucia acknowledges that this development will be of concern to many Saint Lucians, including those who travel to the United Kingdom for family visits, business, education, and tourism.

The Government wishes to reassure citizens that active diplomatic engagement with the United Kingdom is ongoing, and that Saint Lucia will continue discussions with UK authorities to better understand the decision and to explore pathways for maintaining strong mobility arrangements between both countries.

The Government of Saint Lucia will provide further guidance to the public on visa application procedures and travel requirements as additional information becomes available.