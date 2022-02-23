UK: Labour calls for [RT] Russia Today broadcast licence to be reviewed

London – England: Labour leader Keir Starmer has called on the UK government to review the broadcasting licence of Russian broadcaster RT.

RT is a Russian state-controlled international television network funded by the federal tax budget of the Russian government.

Starmer called the network Vladimir Putin’s “personal propaganda tool” and questioned whether it should be permitted to continue to broadcast in the UK.

In response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Ofcom has already been asked to review the matter.

Johnson said the UK is a democracy and he believes that such matters should be left up to Ofcom to decide on and not politicians.