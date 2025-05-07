UK launches initiative with CARPHA & PAHO to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

Fleming Fund projects launched with CARPHA, UKHSA and PAHO to fortify the Caribbean’s fight against Antimicrobial Resistance

On Monday, 5 May 2025, health leaders, development partners and regional stakeholders gathered at the Hilton Barbados Resort to launch two synergistic, landmark, regional projects under the United Kingdom (UK) Government’s Fleming Fund and jointly implemented by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The goal is to strengthen the Caribbean’s ability to combat the global crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

AMR occurs when microbes evolve to resist treatment, making infections harder to cure. In 2019, AMR caused 1.27 million deaths and contributed to nearly five million more—surpassing HIV/AIDS and malaria. Caribbean small island and developing states face added risks due to limited lab infrastructure, transport delays, and uneven access to antibiotics. The project, ‘Strengthening Antimicrobial Resistance Response in the Caribbean’, led by PAHO is designed to upgrade microbiology laboratories in ten countries (Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Montserrat). It will also enhance capacity at the Best-dos-Santos Public Health Laboratory in Barbados.

The Caribbean Antimicrobial Resistance Alliance (CARA), a partnership between the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and CARPHA, forms part of CARPHA’s wider Integrated AMR Programme aimed at enhancing the region’s capacity to detect and respond to antimicrobial resistance. Through this initiative, CARPHA is strengthening its regional laboratory network, expanding diagnostic capabilities, and improving the collection and use of AMR data. The project will support Member States by expanding reference laboratory services in Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia, and establishing a digital, region-wide surveillance platform. CARA also promotes regional coordination and best practice sharing, helping to align national efforts and policies to ensure timely, data-informed responses to antimicrobial resistance.

Speaking in support of the launch, Professor Dame Sally Davies, UK Special Envoy on Antimicrobial Resistance noted that AMR is a global emergency that demands urgent action. “The collaboration between UKHSA and CARPHA, supported by the Fleming Fund, is a powerful testament to our shared commitment to tackling this crisis head-on. By enhancing lab capabilities, improving surveillance, and building workforce expertise, we are taking decisive steps to protect the health of Caribbean communities and beyond. Together, we can make a lasting impact in the fight against AMR.”

Ashley Dalton, Minister of State for Public Health and Prevention (UK Department of Health and Social Care) highlighted “Antimicrobial resistance is one of the most serious and complex health challenges facing our world. The government is combating AMR through the Fleming Fund and advancing our national action plan, development models and surveillance systems. Our partnerships with the Caribbean Public Health Agency and Pan American Health Organisation are a vital for safeguarding public health and ensuring the effectiveness of life-saving treatments for future generations.”

Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas, Assistant Director of the Pan American Health Organization noted the strong history of collaboration to address pressing public health challenges. “AMR remains a top priority for PAHO. We are actively working with an organization-wide approach on several important initiatives in this area, from surveillance to infection prevention and control, water and sanitation, food safety, access to and the appropriate use of antimicrobials and supporting our Member States in the implementation AMR National Action Plans under a One Health approach.”

“Through CARA, we are strengthening our laboratory systems, expanding regional surveillance, and building a coordinated One Health approach to ensure that Caribbean countries are better equipped to detect, monitor, and respond to resistant infections, highlighted Dr. Lisa Indar, Executive Director of CARPHA. She stressed that AMR is one of the most serious and complex health challenges facing our region. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to safeguarding public health and securing the effectiveness of life-saving treatments for future generations,” Dr Indar outlined.

Dr Natalie Wright, Head of UK Overseas Territories Programme and CARA project lead at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “AMR is an urgent global public health and development threat, affecting all countries and regions. Sustained action is required to curb inappropriate use of antibiotics, the main driver of AMR. “Through this programme our goal is to build sustainable systems that promote data sharing, support clinical decision-making, and create lasting resilience to the threat of AMR. The work we do today will lay the foundation for a healthier, more secure future.”

Bringing remarks on behalf of the Prime Minister of Barbados, H. E. Mia Amor Mottley, who chairs the Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance, Chief Medical Officer of Barbados, Dr Kenneth George thanked the Fleming Fund Project for supporting national and regional efforts on AMR. “Barbados has made strides in AMR Surveillance working towards full reporting to the Quadripartite Global Integrated System for surveillance of antimicrobial resistance and antimicrobial use. As some of you may be aware of the WHO/PAHO Designation of the Best-Dos Santos Public Health Laboratory as a Regional Influenza Centre, reflecting our commitment to global health standards and enhancing our capacity to respond to infectious diseases. In the next few months we will be working with PAHO to have a similar type designation on AMR to ensure the Best Dos Santos Public Health Laboratory can indeed be a leader in AMR within the region.” Dr George noted.

The UKHSA plays a critical role in the CARA project, sharing best practices, aligning laboratory protocols, and coordinating the roll-out of training programmes designed to strengthen laboratory capacity, antimicrobial stewardship, and AMR data analysis across the Caribbean. By bridging national and regional efforts, the projects jointly reflect a unified Caribbean commitment to protecting public health, ensuring responsible antimicrobial use, and building long-term resilience against future infectious threats.