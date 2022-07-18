UK Met Office predicts a record 43C tomorrow with ‘thousands’ of deaths

The UK Met Office said temperatures could hit 43C tomorrow, the hottest ever recorded, and bring ‘thousands’ of deaths.

Wales has already recorded its hottest day on record, with the temperature reaching 37.1C Hawarden in Flintshire, beating the previous record for the country which has been in place since 1990 by almost 2C. On Tuesday, Scotland and England could see their hottest day on record.

Luton airport flights were suspended as part of the runway melted in extreme heat.

While the National Grid has issued an alert calling for more power plants tonight, the Times has said, and predicted very high demand tonight as the country has turned on their fans and aircon on to try and stay cool.

Health chiefs told patients to stay away unless it is an emergency amid fears hospitals will be overwhelmed, while emergency services urged swimmers to stay away from lakes and rivers in case they face difficulties.

health secretary Steve Barclay said emergency services are experiencing a rise in 999 calls – as London Ambulance said it was anticipating up to 8,000 calls by the end of today – with the worst yet to come.

Some schools in Nottinghamshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire have shut while others will close early – and water providers have also warned of shortages, while a burst water main caused chaos in Kingston upon Thames.