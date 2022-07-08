UK parliament tables bill to legalise same-sex unions in British Overseas Territories

A bill has been tabled in the UK House of Lords to legalise same-sex unions across the British Overseas Territories.

Baron Michael Cashman, who is openly gay, tabled the Marriage (Same-Sex Couples) (Overseas Territories) Bill during Wednesday’s sitting of the upper house.

Explanatory notes said the Bill would “empower the Governor of each Territory to make changes to the law in the Territory to recognise the lawfulness of same-sex marriage and allow for the solemnisation of marriage of same-sex couples”.

It was noted that the parliament was able to enact such primary legislation for the colonies to ensure residents of overseas territories had the same levels of rights and freedoms as people in the UK.

“As the UK government has recognised, it ‘has responsibilities towards the people of the Territories and, whilst it ‘acknowledges the sensitivity of this area of work’, it ‘believes that those living in the Territories have a right to expect the same high standards of governance as in the UK, including in the areas of human rights’,” the explanatory notes added.

“This requires the UK to ‘promote the political, economic, social and educational advancement of the people of the Territories, to ensure their just treatment and their protection against abuses’

“By legislating to make same-sex marriage lawful in the six Overseas Territories, parliament will ensure that same-sex couples receive equal treatment and are protected against discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation.”

The bill also includes protections for individuals and religious group who refuse to conduct or participate in same-sex marriage.

In a twitter post, Cashman, who is the co-founder of gay rights charity Stonewall UK, said the bill recognises that “none of us are equal until we all are equal.”

The Privy Council ruled earlier this year that same-sex couples in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands did not have a constitutional right to have their unions recognised.

Same-sex marriage was legalised in Bermuda in May 2017 following a successful court challenge, which found that the Human Rights Act allowed same-sex couples the right to marry.